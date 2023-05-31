As a community advocate and a resident of Prince George's County since 1976, it has been my life's mission to better the lives of my community. This is why I urge Prince George's County offices to seize the opportunity to improve the lives of many of our residents by implementing a project labor agreement (PLA) across all construction projects throughout our county.
Project labor agreements are a partnership between the community, local businesses, and the men and women in the construction industry who build the roads, bridges, schools, hospitals, and other vital infrastructure projects we rely on daily. A countywide PLA will allow Prince George's County officials and our residents working in construction to partner together and ensure our brothers and sisters working on the many taxpayer-funded schools and projects are paid fairly for their labor. The time has come when we must morally choose to stand with our brothers and sisters and lift them out of poverty and into the middle class.
As a minister, I've dedicated my entire life to studying the importance of scripture and applying the language of my religion to the modern day. James 5:4 tells us:
"Look! The wages you failed to pay the workers who mowed your fields are crying out against you. The cries of the harvesters have reached the ears of the Lord Almighty."
This verse reminds us to look in our own backyard and ensure that the men and women around us every day, often the ignored and forgotten, are being paid fairly and can see the fruits of their labor. Much like scripture, the language of a PLA is rooted in economic prosperity to benefit the entire community, including our local business leaders, by focusing on hiring locally, building locally, fostering the next generation of workers, ensuring a diverse workforce, and most importantly, protecting the rights of workers.
As a proud union member, I believe in the transformative power of PLAs. They replace instability and the poor working conditions construction workers know all too well – a workplace environment rooted in favoritism, unequal pay based on race and gender, and pitting worker against worker in a race to the bottom line on construction job sites. Prince George's County must make the moral choice to implement a transparent collective bargaining agreement that revolves around equal wages for equal work no matter who you are, safer working conditions, and tangible retirement benefits for workers such as a pension and annuity. Also, PLAs establish hiring goals for minorities and women and allow bidding from union and nonunion contractors to equal the playing field for everyone involved.
The economic benefits PLAs bring to the community are incontrovertible. Union carpenters and building trades workers working with PLAs tend to live near where they work. Wages earned from construction projects contribute to the growth and prosperity of Prince George's County and benefit residents from all social classes. PLAs elevate the standard of living, improve the overall quality of life, and bolster our local economy.
Furthermore, PLAs foster diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) principles on construction job sites. A proportionate representation of various ethnicities, races, and genders cultivates a sense of belonging and shared purpose. This inclusive combination allows everyone to contribute their skills and talents, creating a harmonious and empowering environment. Embracing DEI through PLAs becomes a galvanizing force that unifies the community, empowers workers, and generates lasting positive change.
We must embrace the potential of PLAs, harness their power to create positive change, and lay the foundation for a prosperous future. We must give every Prince George's County resident who wants to work and make a living wage in the construction industry a chance. With a PLA, I pray we will make this a reality.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.