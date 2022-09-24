This Sunday! Join us to ride, shop, connect and generally enjoy being back out in the Ag Reserve!

It's the triumphant in-person return of the Ride for the Reserve! This year we are partnering with Sugarloaf Citizens Association, the ride start/end and picnic will all take place at SCA's Linden Farm in Dickerson (20900 Martinsburg Rd, Dickerson, MD 20842), a great jumping off point for all new routes through the Reserve's Rustic Roads. We went over the routes on our route reveal here.  

While ride tickets that include a picnic lunch are now closed - you can still register for the ride and pick up lunch at the pop-up market. Walk up registrations welcome. Different rides roll out a different times - check that out here. 

Riders, families, and everyone else are invited to the after- ride pop-up market starting at noon! Open to all!

