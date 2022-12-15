Chief Justice Taney authored  The Dred  Scott Decision  upholding slavery and denying citizenship to  blacks. Justice Marshall was the first African American  Justice of the United States  Supreme Court  appointed  by President  Lyndon  Baines  Johnson.

