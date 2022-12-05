The YMCA hosted about 6,000 runners at its 40th Anniversary Turkey Chase Charity Race on Thanksgiving morning.
Genette Comfort, the YMCA's senior vice president of philanthropy, said the runners raised $300,000 in support of the Bethesda-Chevy Chase YMCA and Rotary's programs, which serve neighbors in need.
County Executive Marc Elrich, YMCA executive vice president and chief operating officer Pamela Curran and YMCA board members Roland Hawthorne and Tiffany Russo led the runner’s warm-up alongside the race’s mascots Gobble, Giblet and Gravy.
The week before the race the YMCA’s Party with a Purpose, a virtual auction and party, kicked off the fundraising and festivities. The virtual event, which was hosted by Somerset Mayor Jeffrey Slavi and former First Lady of Montgomery County Catherine Legget, boosted the race’s registrations and donations.
The race will be held next year, and more information about the funds’ community impact is available at ymcadc.org.
