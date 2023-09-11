Dee Dee Bridgewater headlined the Silver Spring Jazz Festival at Silver Spring Arts & Entertainment District’s Veterans Plaza from 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday.
Headlining the festival, the Tony winner and National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Masters Award recipient performed on the main stage at 8:30 p.m. Bridgewater, who has had a multifaceted four-decade career thus far, is known for re-envision jazz classics alongside putting a unique spin on standards.
Opening for Bridgewater, three acts performed on the main stage. At 3:30 p.m. Crush Funk Brass Band performed. At 5 p.m., Paul Carr and the Jazz Collective performed, and at 7 p.m., Marcus Johnson with Crank and Flo performed.
In addition to the main stage, the festival consisted of a second stage, three other acts performed. CantoSur performed at 3 p.m., Akua Allrich and the Tribe performed at 4:15 p.m., and Chien Chien Lu and Richie Goods ‘Connected’ performed at 6 p.m.
Before the festival, a preshow was held, and Taisha Estrada performed a Latin and American jazz concert on Ellsworth Plaza Stage from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
On Ellsworth Drive, there were tables for outdoor eating. However, family-friendly American and ethnic restaurants surrounded the festival site while an on-site Brewery Garden, which included Denizens, Third Hill and Silver Branch Breweries, was located next to the festival grounds on Ellsworth Drive. The on-site Brewery Garden, which included lawn games, art demos, seating and lounge areas, was a new addition this year.
Despite the breweries vending craft beer, alcohol had to stay within the designated area as it was not permitted on the Plaza. The Plaza also did not permit smoking and video/audio recording.
Attendees who won the free raffle received a Silver Spring Jazz Festival chair or a Silver Spring Arts & Entertainment District gift bag, which included festival swag.
