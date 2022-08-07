A virtual community forum will be held on Aug. 16 to inform a racial equity and social justice review of Thrive 2050 and the development of a new racial equity and social justice chapter for the Plan

For Immediate Release: August 5, 2022

The Montgomery County Council invites residents to join the Thrive 2050 Racial Equity and Social Justice Community Forum on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 6:30 p.m. The forum, to be conducted on Zoom and led by a team of consultants at Nspiregreen, will gather community input to better understand how past land use policies have impacted vulnerable and historically marginalized communities in Montgomery County and provide recommendations on how future policies and planning efforts can be more just and equitable.

Register for the Community Forum

If you have not done so already, please also consider responding to the Thrive 2050 community survey. The survey, which will remain open for community feedback until Aug. 19, 2022, will be used to inform a racial equity and social justice review of Thrive 2050 and the development of a new racial equity and social justice chapter for the plan.

Feedback from these engagement activities will assess the strengths and weaknesses of the current planning process and develop new recommendations on how to improve Thrive 2050, centering on issues of racial equity and social justice to influence future land use, transportation, social and economic decisions.

More Details on Thrive Montgomery 2050

The Montgomery County Council is currently reviewing the Thrive Montgomery 2050 Draft Plan. Following the guidance of the Office of Legislative Oversight (OLO), the Council has begun a comprehensive racial equity and social justice review of the Plan.

Thrive Montgomery 2050 is a framework to guide land use planning for housing, economic development, equity, transportation, environmental sustainability and more for the next three decades in Montgomery County.

Please visit the Council’s Thrive 2050 website for a summary and copy of the draft Plan. Additional details and background on the Plan are available at the Montgomery Planning Department’s Thrive Montgomery 2050 website.

The broader purpose of Thrive Montgomery 2050 is to guide the development of our communities in the face of change—it will help the County respond to the economic, social and environmental opportunities and challenges that we face today and issues that will emerge over the coming decades.

The Council has engaged the support of Nspiregreen and Public Engagement Associates, a team of consultants, who bring extensive planning and public engagement experience, to develop a racial equity and social justice review of the policies and practices recommended in the Plan. The goal of this work is to ensure that historically disadvantaged and vulnerable social groups are accurately and carefully represented in the Plan recommendations.

Nspiregreen is conducting the survey and community forum to connect with community leaders, individuals and groups for additional input in the development of the Plan. The survey includes an invitation to sign up for in-person focus groups.

The work of the consultants is expected to continue into September 2022, after which a draft chapter on Racial Equity and Social Justice will be delivered for Council review. In addition, Council staff are also expected to provide draft text related to the Plan’s impact on the environment and economic development.

# # #

Foro comunitario sobre Thrive 2050

El foro comunitario virtual se realizará el 16 de agosto para informar sobre los temas de equidad racial y justicia social para Thrive 2050 con el propósito del desarrollo de un nuevo capítulo para este Plan

El Concejo del Condado de Montgomery invita a sus residentes a participar en el foro comunitario sobre equidad racial y justicia social de Thrive 2050  el martes 16 de agosto a las 6:30 p.m. El foro será realizado vía Zoom y será liderado por el equipo de consultores de  Nspiregreen. Durante el foro se recopilará información para entender de una mejor manera como el uso de políticas sobre terrenos ha impactado históricamente a comunidades vulnerables y marginadas en el Condado de Montgomery en el pasado y poder ofrecer recomendaciones en como las políticas futuras y que los esfuerzos de planeación sean más justos y equitativos en el futuro.

Registrese para asistir al foro virtual comunitario

Si no lo ha hecho por favor considere el responder la encuesta para la comunidad sobre Thrive 2050. La encuesta será utilizada para informar sobre equidad racial y justiciar social para Thrive 2050 al igual que el desarrollo de este mismo capítulo.

La retroalimentación recibida evaluara las fortalezas y debilidades del proceso del plan actual y desarrollara nuevas recomendaciones en cómo mejorar Thrive 2050, centrándose en los problemas sobre equidad racial y justicia social relacionados con el uso de terrenos, transporte y decisiones socio económicas en el futuro.

Más detalles en Thrive Montgomery 2050

El Concejo del Condado de Montgomery se encuentra revisando el borrador del Plan Thrive Montgomery 2050. Bajo la guía de la oficina de supervisión legislativa (OLO), el Concejo ha comenzado a revisar el Plan de equidad racial y justicia social. 

Thrive Montgomery 2050 es una estructura que se usara como guía para la planeación de la vivienda, desarrollo económico, equidad, transporte y sostenibilidad del medio ambiente para las próximas tres décadas en el Condado de Montgomery.

Por favor visite la página de Thrive 2050  del condado para ver un resumen y copia del borrador del Plan. Pare ver más detalles e información sobre el Plan, visite la página del departamento de planeación de Montgomery Página Thrive Montgomery 2050.

El mayor propósito de Thrive Montgomery 2050 es el tener una guía en el desarrollo de nuestras comunidades frente al cambio—esto ayudara al Condado a responder a las oportunidades y desafíos económicos, sociales y del medio ambiente que se tienen hoy y se puedan encontrar en las próximas décadas.  

El Concejo está trabajando con el apoyo de un equipo de consultores pertenecientes a la compañía Nspiregreen y Public Engagement Associates  los cuales tienen una vasta experiencia en planeación y participación pública y se encargaran de revisar y realizar recomendaciones sobre las políticas y prácticas del Plan de desarrollo sobre equidad racial y justicia social.   

Nspiregreen está realizando la encuesta para conectar con los líderes de la comunidad, individuos y grupos para obtener información adicional sobre el desarrollo del Plan. La encuesta incluye una invitación para ser parte de los grupos de enfoque que serán en persona.

El trabajo de la compañía consultora seguirá hasta septiembre del 2022, en ese momento un borrador del capítulo sobre equidad racial y justicia social será entregado al Concejo para revisión. Adicionalmente, se espera que el personal del Concejo entregue un borrador sobre el impacto del Plan en el medio ambiente y el desarrollo económico. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.