County residents are looking to Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) leadership and the Board of Education (BoE) to bring the community forward from Covid-19. Decisions based on common sense and a sense of urgency are eagerly awaited. It is encouraging that the BoE has signaled they will vote to rescind the school mask mandate at their March 8 meeting. This potential action should have an immediate effective date. There is no reason to delay implementation by days or weeks. Time matters, for example, to student actors and musicians with spring performances. The March 1 mask-optional policy for student athletes, coaches, and officials is a welcomed first step.
We are no longer in a pre-vaccine, pre-Omicron world where different precautions were needed. Although there may have been a time and place for physical distancing, disinfecting surfaces, masks, surveillance testing, and contact tracing, these precautions should not continue to be automatically applied out of habit or feelings of safety. School districts across the country are moving away from outdated practices. Yet we continue to lag behind the rest of the country in adapting to new phases of the pandemic and are continually a national outlier.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) make national guidelines and need to be conservative when considering the least vaccinated portions of the country. However, their guidelines place Montgomery County in the green category at the community level, which indicates low hospital bed usage, low hospital admissions, and a low number of new Covid-19 cases in the community. According to the CDC, individuals residing in a “low” community should get vaccinated and if sick, those individuals should get tested. Masks are not recommended as a precaution.
Maryland was one of the last 4 states with a statewide mask mandate in schools according to burbio.com. This mask mandate was rescinded by the Maryland State Board of Education and the Administrative, Executive, and Legislative Review on February 25th. To date, Hawaii is the only state that has maintained a mandatory school mask policy.
Currently Prince George’s County and Montgomery County are the only public school districts in Maryland continuing to require masks in public schools. Notably, Montgomery County has one of the highest vaccination rates in the nation, including for children – and the vaccine is far more protective than masking or other mitigation strategies. It is illogical for MCPS to remain such an outlier compared to neighboring school systems.
Our community also has a high exposure rate, as the highly contagious Omicron variant wave spread through our community during December and January. Johns Hopkins University researchers calculated that approximately 75% of the population was infected with Omicron. During the Omicron wave, our high vaccination rate clearly worked at preventing serious infection; the county website shows that the number of occupied hospital beds remained steadily in a low utilization range, under 80%.
Given the new landscape of high vaccination (plus boosters) and a declining Omicron wave, Montgomery County leaders, some of the most cautious in the country, removed the countywide mask mandate on February 22. And while the CDC recommends that “schools use the same guidelines that we are recommending in general community settings” – Montgomery County school children are still required to mask, but only in school.
Parents and students in MCPS do not expect our education leaders to be public health experts. But we do expect our elected and appointed officials to use common sense and understand the purpose of mitigation strategies. We also expect our education leaders to ask critical questions; who exactly are we protecting with the continuation of a masking mandate? What individuals in Montgomery County do not have some level of immunity at this point? Why are we using a particular mitigation strategy? When should a mitigation strategy be removed?
There will undoubtedly be fear and anxiety as mitigation layers, especially masks, are peeled away. School officials should take this opportunity to use calm, rational, and empathetic approaches to address individual concerns. For example, teenagers may be more self-conscious than younger children about removing their masks. Pregnant women and individuals with clinically diagnosed immunocompromised conditions may want to take extra precautions to avoid viral infections (e.g., coronavirus, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, rhinovirus, Epstein-Barr virus) as suggested by their doctors, such as one-way masking. No one should be coerced into wearing or removing a mask.
Follow President Biden’s lead. He clearly stated in his 2022 State of the Union address that “If you’re immunocompromised or have some other vulnerability, we have treatments and free high-quality masks. We’re leaving no one behind or ignoring anyone’s needs as we move forward.”
It is time to follow the best practices of other districts and stop needlessly spending precious time and resources on kn95 masks for all students, surveillance testing, contact tracing and extensive quarantining. Instead, use this money towards mental health support and tutoring. Children are more at risk of adverse effects from extended Covid-19 policies than of the virus itself according to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. It is time to end our outlier status and follow the rest of the country with adapting and moving on to the next, less acute, endemic phase of the pandemic. It is time for MCPS to move forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.