Tony Hoffman led a community talk on opioid prevention at Gaithersburg High School on March 8 at 6 p.m.
The former professional BMX racer and U.S. Olympic coach spoke about resilience and the connections between substance use and teen mental health. Hoffman is in long-term recovery and dedicates his life to opioid prevention awareness. He advocates for a shift in addiction-recovery processes thinking while highlighting the dangers of prescription pills and heroin abuse.
The event was hosted by the City of Gaithersburg Community Services Division, Montgomery County Goes Purple Initiative, Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services and Montgomery County Public Schools as part of the city’s opioid abatement initiative. It included the Community Opioid Prevention Education (COPE) Trailer, Spanish interpretation support and youth enrichment and support information provided by Identity, Inc. and the City.
Throughout the week of the event, Hoffman led middle and high school assemblies. A special session was also hosted at The Landing, an recovery program for adolescents located in Gaithersburg.
City Youth Services and the Gaithersburg Youth Opportunities Coalition will also host a Youth Voice Summit focused on opioid awareness for students in middle and high school on Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Activity Center at Bohrer Park. Deena Louden, a woman who tragically lost her son to fentanyl poisoning in 2020, will be a featured guest speaker at the summit. The summit will also include a subject expert panel, resource fair, prize drawing and lunch. During student breakout sessions, groups will create public service announcements to raise awareness of the dangers of opioid use. Participating students will also be given Student Service Learning (SSL) hours and a T-shirt.
Since 2023, the National Opioid Settlement agreement is funding the City of Gaithersburg with close to $800,000 over the next 18 years to combat opioid use and substance use disorder through opioid education, prevention and treatment support programs. The Opioid Abatement Fund Work Group is comprised of Community, Neighborhood & Housing Services, Parks, Recreation & Culture, Finance, the Gaithersburg Police Department and the Office of the City Attorney staff and will expand to include community subject matter experts.
Call 301-258-6350 for more information.
