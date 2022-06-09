The recent election for both mayor and council members has ended. Now the results are in and certified.
Mayor Tracey Furman successfully won reelection, which is unsurprising as they ran unopposed.
Fellow incumbent Nate Engle also won reelection. Additionally, Ann M. Lichter has been elected as the new town council member.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.