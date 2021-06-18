Cultural Event: Tracking the Footprints of African Americans: Juneteenth Welcome Party and Voting Information
When: Friday, June 18, 2021
Where: Online and In-person, Gary T. Allen Center, 15711 New Hampshire Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20905
Time: 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Click here to register in advance: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_RaovVY1STEWqaOERdaNGBQ
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining online.
Confirm your attendance by sending an email to: news.onpoint1952@gmail.com to be added to the list of attendees.
