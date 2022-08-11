Several dozen BIPOC youth from the BIPOC MOCO Green New Deal Internship disrupted traffic on Rockville Pike at noon on Tuesday outside the District Office of U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen, demanding that he shift his priorities from war to climate and fund a Green New Deal. Specifically, they called on Senator Van Hollen to vote against the upcoming military budget and demand that the U.S. initiate negotiations with Russia to end the war in Ukraine.
Two combat veterans of Vietnam lent their support to the Interns and were arrested for refusing to follow police orders to stop blocking traffic: Dr. Jim Driscoll of North Bethesda and Polish-Ukrainian-American, Stosh Comisiak from Laurel. Driscoll and Comisiak acted as part of the Veterans For Peace (VFP) national campaign to: “Stop the war! Save the climate!” The kickoff event for this VFP campaign in DC earned national TV coverage on Democracy Now (see below).
Allison Zhang, a rising 11th grader at Whitman High School in Bethesda, MD and a GND Intern noted: “ Senator Van Hollen has endorsed the Green New Deal, but, unlike U.S. Representative Jamie Raskin, he continues to vote for the bloated military budget. For comparison, the recent Manchin climate compromise bill spends less than 1/20th of the money on the climate as is spent each year on the military. Senator Van Hollen has to choose between funding war or the climate. For starters, we beg him to immediately begin negotiations with Russia to stop the war in Ukraine.“
Paul Pumphrey, long-time leader in the MOCO African-heritage community pointed out: ““The U.S. military is already the largest institutional emitter of greenhouse gasses in our country, more than all of Morocco and many other countries.”
Veteran Stosh Comisiak added: “The military’s emissions are not included in the international estimates. We predict that the war in Ukraine alone will add almost 300 million tons of greenhouse gasses to the atmosphere. Militarism fuels the climate crisis!”
According to Hanah Choi, also a rising 1th grader at Whitman: “People in my generation are hopeless in the face of the climate crisis and now the threat of nuclear war. We need Senator Van Hollen to confront the hundreds of lobbyists from military contractors and the fossil fuel industry.”
“We need international cooperation now more than ever,” said Dr. Jim Driscoll, a combat veteran who quit teaching at MIT in 1982 to work on nuclear disarmament and co-authored MOCO’s 2017 Climate Emergency Resolution. “Just this week alone, China has pulled out of climate negotiations with the U.S. and Russia announced it is limiting its cooperation in nuclear arms control verification due to U.S. sanctions. The U.S.’s 30-year-long provocation of Russia by expanding NATO up to its borders and now President Biden and Speaker Pelosi’s provocation of China over Taiwan are destroying the possibility of international cooperation. We can only solve these two greatest threats to our species by working together with China and Russia. Those threats are climate chaos and nuclear war.”
Coverage of VFP’s protest in DC last Wednesday.
