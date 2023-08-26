The University of Maryland’s Local News Network examined how Maryland’s school districts spend their money in its second project “Contracted Out.”
As mentioned on the project’s site, “Maryland's school districts are required by law to tell the state how they spend their money,” so the Local News Network compiled more than than 26,000 records, which included “every business or individual contractor that got $25,000 or more from a school district in a single fiscal year” since the 2018-2019 school year. An example of the records complied includes payment for things like meals, health insurance, computers and buses.
The project broke down tax-dollar spending by public school districts and provided spending by vendor search. The tax-dollar spending breakdown for each district can be found here: Allegany County, Anne Arundel County, Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Calvert County, Caroline County, Carroll County, Cecil County, Charles County, Dorchester County, Frederick County, Garrett County, Harford County, Howard County, Kent County, Montgomery County, Prince George's County, Queen Anne's County, Somerset County, St. Mary's County, Talbot County, Washington County, Wicomico County and Worcester County.
To get a comprehensive look at all of Maryland’s 24 public school districts, students and professors at the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism worked for seven months to compile and refine state-mandated Open Data Portal information. But, until UMD students and faculty demanded it, huge amounts of the data that was supposed to be posted to the portal by law was missing.
However, as mentioned on the site, it is important to note that “while some counties started filing that data as far back as 2010, most did not until after the Maryland General Assembly passed a bill requiring them to do so in 2019.”
To supplement the project, Capital News Service released several stories.
Two stories of particular interest include “Some school expenses, big and small, remain a mystery,” which details offbeat contract expenses like Prince George's Public Schools’ multi-thousand dollar Italian food expenditure, and “Audits show trouble lurking in school contracts,” which details recent state audits in districts like Montgomery County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.