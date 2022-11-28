Cedar Lane Unitarian Universalist Church held a ceremony to dedicate its new progress pride flag on Nov. 20, Transgender Day of Remembrance.
Vandals targeted Cedar Lane’s pride flag as the congregation, which is unwavering in its support of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community, was preparing for Transgender Awareness Week (Nov. 13 - Nov. 19). Vandals also targeted the flag two times before in the last three months by stealing the flag and cutting down the flagpole.
The Rev. Ali K.C. Bell, assistant minister at Cedar Lane, said the flag was rededicated on Transgender Day of Remembrance because the congregation gathered alongside other communities to honor the 69 people killed by anti-transgender violence in the U.S. last year.
The Rev. Abhi Janamanchi, Cedar Lane’s senior minister, said, “The congregation flies the progress pride flag as a visible statement of our faith and commitment to justice, equity and dignity for all people regardless of sexual orientation and gender identity.”
The Rev. Dayna Edwards, assistant minister at Cedar Lane, said, “It is more important [now more] than ever that we send a strong message that we are unwavering in our commitment to affirming the inherent worth and dignity of LGBTQ people.”
