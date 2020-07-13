The Gaithersburg-Gernantown,Clarksburg and Poolesville Chambers will sponsor the symposium with questions to AstraZeneca. The forum wil be moderated by Doug Ryder ,President of Holly Crosss Germantown Hospital.and Rockville native who moved back from Illinois before the hospital opened.Should be an informative session.
