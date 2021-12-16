GERMANTOWN, MD- The UpCounty Hub will be hosting its annual Toy & Food Distribution event this Saturday, December 18. The day begins with a distribution to families from the Hub and followed by home deliveries to the only mobile home community in Montgomery County.
WHAT: Toy distribution, essentials distribution, and food distribution
WHEN: Saturday, December 18, 2021
WHERE: (9:00 AM - 12:00 PM) The UpCounty Hub Headquarters: 12900 Middlebrook Road, Germantown, MD 20874
(1:00 PM - 3:00 PM) Middlebrook Mobile Home Park, 19515 Frederick Rd, Germantown, MD 20876
ABOUT THE UPCOUNTY HUB:
The UpCounty Hub (The Hub), a continuing program of BlackRock Center for the Arts, distributes food and essentials to families in need in upper Montgomery County. With weekly drive-through food distribution and direct check-ins with the constituents they serve, The Hub also safely delivers food and essentials to those struggling with COVID, the elderly, the disabled, or families without transportation. Anyone who needs additional services are encouraged to reach out to be connected with a Hub representative who can put them in touch with the best program for their specific needs.
ABOUT BLACKROCK CENTER FOR THE ARTS:
BlackRock Center for the Arts (BRCA) is a multi-purpose cultural arts center located in the center of Germantown, Maryland. When forced to close its doors to in-person experiences due to the onset of COVID-19, BRCA worked with community leaders to create the UpCounty Hub. The Hub has been recognized as a model for food distribution during the pandemic and is now a permanent program located at the UCcounty Regional Center.
