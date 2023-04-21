WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) released the following statement regarding the Supreme Court’s decision to stay the 5th Circuit Court’s restrictions on access to mifepristone:
“Mifepristone has been proven safe and effective and has been used by Americans for years. This decision – while temporary – will maintain critical access to reproductive health care. We must continue fighting against these restrictions and those targeting reproductive rights everywhere.”
