Vice President Kamala Harris visited Bowie State University in February and announced an initiative that would reduce the cost of buying a home and would allow more individuals to become home owners instead of renters.
The initiative will reduce primary mortgage insurance for Federal Housing Administration, or FHA loans, by 40 percent. The initiative will mobilize more students to buy a home, and allow more to qualify for a mortgage.
Augustin Ntembe, an economics professor at Bowie State, called the initiative “critically important,” and said that he thinks it will help the students and recent graduates of the university.
“I think this is an opportunity for students that are graduating,” said Ntembe. “They can take advantage of it or leave it.”
Ntembe mentioned how, along with the housing initiative, that he hopes to see student loan forgiveness sometime in the future. He said that loan forgiveness, along with the housing initiative, would together enable students to purchase a home after graduation.
“Our students today and everybody in that community is struggling,” said Ntembe. “A lot of students end up leaving college with huge student debt.”
Bowie State also partners with HomeFree USA, which is an organization that helps counsel students at historically Black colleges on credit, budgeting, and reducing debt, along with other tips that allow students to become financially responsible. Ntembe said that this knowledge is necessary for students looking to buy a home.
“They have to be able to have good credit by the time they finish college,” said Ntembe. “They have to learn how to budget and how to save money, because you can't buy a home if you don't have the habit of saving and building wealth.”
The initiative will begin on March 20, and is expected to impact 850,000 home buyers.
