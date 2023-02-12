A virtual meeting on the yearlong Tuckerman Lane Road Diet Pilot program will be held on Zoom for community members to provide public feedback on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 3:30 p.m.
Public feedback will drive the project and impact its implementation, so residents are encouraged to attend and provide their feedback. While all attendees may not be able to speak at the meeting, residents are encouraged to provide written feedback via email to tuckermanlane@montgomerycountymd.gov because written comments sent via email will carry the same weight as spoken testimony.
If the proposed pilot project is implemented, the permanency of the diet will be determined a year after its implementation.
The program reduces the roadway from four lanes to two lanes – a single lane in each direction – between Old Georgetown Road and MD 355/Rockville Pike. It would run along eastbound Tuckerman Lane, beginning east of Old Georgetown Road and ending at Grosvenor Place, and westbound Tuckerman Lane, beginning west of Rockville Pike and end at Cedarwood Drive.
The program is in line with the County’s Vision Zero program as it aims to increase safety by shortening the bicycle and pedestrian crossing at the Bethesda Trolley Trail and by slowing vehicular speeds along a 1.17-mile section of Tuckerman Lane. In its entirety, Tuckerman Lane is 5.75 miles long and runs between Falls Road and Rockville Pike. A majority of it is a two-lane roadway with one lane per direction.
For a direct link to the Zoom meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 3:30 p.m., click here. The meeting was changed from Teams to Zoom as per public request, so staff will monitor the Teams link to redirect residents to the correct meeting platform.
For more information like viewing the project plans and accessing the Zoom link and dial-in information, visit the project’s websitehere.
