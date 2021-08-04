For the fifth year, United Bank has stepped forward as lead sponsor for this event
Montgomery College wants to connect single-parent families with the resources necessary to thrive. Join us for this free one-day event on Saturday, August 14, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. In this online seminar, attendees can get the help single parents need to succeed and talk with other parents facing the same challenges.
Guest speakers this year will be Lisette Engel, Vice Chair of Montgomery County Community Action Board, Secretary of The Dwelling Place, and blogger at the Single Mama Chronicle; as well as Nicole Lynn Lewis, CEO of Generation Hope.
Participants can select two different workshops after the plenary session, one in the morning and one in the afternoon. Workshops will encompass topics related to emotional well-being, financial well-being, foundation of success for children, and healthy relationships.
Participants can join a workshop (below) or visit exhibitors. Sessions will begin promptly at 11 a.m.
- How to Save with Maryland 59
- Society and Single Dads
- Your Spending and Savings Plan
- The Basics, Montgomery County Maryland Overview
- El balance emocional y mental en nuestras vidas
- Grown Your Money with New Tax Credits!
- Gardening 101: Gardening for Your Well-Being in Every Space
- Financial Assistance for College as a Single Parent
- Montgomery County Office of Eligibility and Support Services (OESS) – Information Session
- Managing Your Credit
- Expungement (exhibitor)
- Maryland Hunger Solutions – SNAP (exhibitor)
This year's virtual conference is also supported by the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services, Bank on Gaithersburg, and Montgomery College.
