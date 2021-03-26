Dance Workshop Presenter: Kim Broadie, Director of Precious Jewels Dancers
Music Workshop Presenter: Tamara Wellons, Recording Artist
Drama/Creative Writing Workshop Presenter: Simone Black, Author
Visual Arts Workshop Presenter: Jemil Miller, Educator
Digital Arts Workshop Presenter: Phaedra Byrd, Educator
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.