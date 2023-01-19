The Washington, D.C. Auto Show will be held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center Friday, January 20, through Sunday, January 29, 2023.
The auto show will feature hundreds of new vehicles from the world’s top manufacturers and include notable displays like the Get Outdoors Exhibit, the EV pavilion, indoor and outdoor test drives and more. The event provides guests with a customized experience, regardless of their lifestyle and choice of mobility, through its new features like the Get Outdoors Pavilion, On The Go Hall and Commercial Truck Zone.
The Washington, D.C. Auto Show will be the region’s largest indoor event and one of the top auto shows in the U.S. Hundreds of new vehicles from auto manufacturers from around the world will fill the 750,000-square-foot center.
Tickets can be purchased at https://washingtonautoshow.com/.
