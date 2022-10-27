On Sept. 29 at six in the morning, the FBI swarmed and pounded on the doors of Russian immigrants: Dr. Anna Gabrielian, along with her husband, Dr. Jamie Lee Henry, in the local neighborhood, The Willows.
Gabrielian is an anesthesiologist practicing in Baltimore. Henry, a major and doctor in the U.S. Army, was charged with disclosing and conspiring to provide the Russian government with medical records from the U.S. government and military. They are accused of assisting Russia in war efforts against Ukraine.
Both Gabrielian and Henry were arrested on-site. After they went to court, they were released to home detention with 24/7 location monitoring.
Gabrielian and Henry both have access to medical documents with their profession. Gabrielian is an anesthesiologist at Johns Hopkins. Henry is a major in the United States Army, which grants him access to secret-level security clearance.
According to the indictment, it all began with Gabrielian contacting the Russian Embassy in Washington, D.C., and offering any assistance to Russia using medical documents. The indictment claims that Gabrielian wanted to provide assistance, no matter if it meant risking time in jail away from her kids. According to the indictment, Gabrielian said she was “motivated by patriotism toward Russia.”.
Starting on Aug. 17, Gabrielian met with an undercover FBI agent posing as someone connected to the Russian government, according to the indictment. When Gabrielian met with the FBI agent posing as a representative from the Russian government, she told them that she and her spouse are able to provide Russia with Army and Hopkins medical records, according to the indictment.
According to the indictment, she reportedly told the undercover agent that Henry could provide information on how the U.S. military establishes hospitals at the front line and war. She also mentioned how America is providing training to the Ukrainian military.
After a couple of meetings with the FBI agent posing as a Russian government agent, Henry confessed to having “looked into volunteering to join the Russian Army after the conflict in Ukraine began,” but he didn’t have the necessary combat experience to fight, according to the indictment.
The indictment claims the doctors provided sensitive information, financial information and private messages, which helped Russia used for blackmail or coercion.
Both Henry and Gabrielian suggested that they had provided the FBI agent with medical information from members of the U.S. military and families from Fort Bragg, where Henry was stationed, alleges the indictment.
In case of being caught, Gabrielian made plans for her family to flee to Turkey. She created a cover story and included the undercover agent in it in case of emergency. She allegedly told the undercover agent that she didn’t want to end up in jail with her kids being held over her head, which is what is happening now.
A trial date has not yet been set for the couple.
