Not only has Myles Frost recently won a Tony award for best lead actor, he has also just made history as the youngest solo Tony award winner. He won this award for his performance as Michael Jackson in "MJ the Musical" on Broadway.
This is hardly the beginning of his career, however. He has been performing for many years now; in fact, the Sentinel mentioned him back in 2016 when he performed at Wootton High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.