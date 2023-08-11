The Sentinel turns 168 today, and we’re proud to have served our community as a trusted news source for over a century and a half!
We are grateful to the generations of readers who have trusted us to keep them informed and ensure their voices are heard.
To mark this special occasion, we’re celebrating all that has got us here today. In the video above, you’ll learn more about our story and role in informing the community through major events like wars and recessions.
Thank you for your continued support, and we hope you’ll join us in celebrating our anniversary by watching the video above.
