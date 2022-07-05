The Supreme Court’s opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization concluded that because the “right to an abortion” is not an enumerated right in the United States Constitution, the Court must look to what the American people believed were the unenumerated rights implicit in our concept of ordered liberty at the time the Constitution was adopted in 1791, and at the time the Fourteenth Amendment was adopted in 1868. In order to ascertain the intent of the people, Justice Alito engages in a searching historical review of state laws prior to 1868, court decisions in the United States and England (going back to the 13th century) and the writings of legal commentators such as Sir Matthew Hale, a prominent English jurist of the 17th century.
But what Justice Alito missed—perhaps because he is not a trained historian—is that none of the sources upon which he relied to ascertain the views of the “people”, included the views of women.
Prior to 1868, no U.S. state allowed women to vote. https://tag.rutgers.edu/wp-content/uploads/2014/05/suffrage-by-state.pdf
(Although New Jersey recognized the right of women to vote in state elections in 1797, by 1807 the New Jersey legislature had changed its mind, limiting suffrage from that point onward to free white males.) And, not surprisingly, state legislatures before 1868 consisted entirely of male legislators.
Prior to 1868, in both the United States and in England, all of the judges who decided the cases relied upon by Justice Alito were men. And all of the lawyers who argued those cases were men. Indeed, in many U.S. jurisdictions and in England it would have been, as a practical matter (and in some cases as a legal matter), impossible for a woman to retain and pay a lawyer to prosecute a case without her husband’s (or father’s) consent. So all of the case relied upon by Justice Alito were litigated and decided by men.
Sir Matthew Hale, upon whom the Supreme Court’s decision relies, had specifically endorsed criminal prosecutions against women for the crime of witchcraft, and in fact, presided over a witchcraft trial and sentenced the convicted “witches” to death. Interestingly, historians have observed that it was not uncommon for a woman to be tried for witchcraft precisely because she provided abortifacients or fertility suppressing substances to women at their request.
We know that Justice Alito is not trained historian because if he were, in order to obtain a complete knowledge of what the “people” believe regarding the “right to an abortion”, he would have sought information about what women believed in 1868 and before. Did he cite letters or diaries of women discussing the importance of abortion to them? No. Did he cite newspaper or magazine articles by women on this subject? No. Did he undertake a review of literature penned by women prior to 1868 that discusses issues regarding childbearing and abortion? Again, the answer is no.
The dissent, authored by Justice Breyer, points out this problem. “But, of course, ‘people’ did not ratify the Fourteenth Amendment. Men did. So it is perhaps not surprising that the ratifiers were not perfectly attuned to the importance of reproductive rights for women’s liberty…”
So what is the bottom line? The Supreme Court’s opinion in Dobbs, which criticizes with great vigor and acerbity the logical and legal flaws of the Supreme Court’s ruling in Roe v. Wade, itself suffers from an even more critical flaw. Although purporting to base his ruling on what the American people believed were the rights implicit in a concept of ordered liberty, Justice Alito and his colleagues simply forgot to take count of half the people. Women.
