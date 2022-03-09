I’m from Sierra Leone and live in Silver Spring, MD. I never thought that I would have to send my children back to Africa for in person school but after this last year of remote learning with MCPS I had no choice. My two daughters are 4 and 10 yrs old and they are now in Freetown, Sierra Leone living with their grandmother and attending in person school every day. The director of their school says he has four other students from America who are also enrolled and who are also two years behind in their education.
Last year and this year have been very difficult for me and my family. I have a 12 yr old son with a rare disease called Bardet Biedyl syndrome. He has lots of health issues and between caring for him and my daughters, it was very hard. My 10 yr old daughter has ADHD and has an IEP. She could not do virtual learning. Every day her teachers would call and say that she was not listening or that she was acting out. I even spent $200 a week for tutors and a babysitter to watch her so that they could help her learn. It didn’t help. I did not know about the MCPS survey last winter so I didn’t get a chance to sign up my daughter to return to in person learning last spring. My daughter was on a wait list to return to school and even though I called the school every day, she never made it off the list. My daughter finally returned to school this fall no longer able to read or write. She is in 4th grade but functions at the level of a 1st grader.
I knew that if I kept her in MCPS she would not get anywhere. I sent my daughter to Sierra Leone in December of 2021. By January 2022 her school, Brookhaven Elementary, was one of the MCPS schools forced to go virtual. This made me realize that I made the right decision. I don’t know how long I will keep my girls in Africa, but if MCPS does not provide more regular in person teaching, I will be forced to keep them there. It’s so sad for my family to be separated like and we miss each other so much but I know this hard decision was the right one. I have so many friends and family who are also suffering because of MCPS’s bad decisions and poor planning. What they are doing to our kids education and lives is not right.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.