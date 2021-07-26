Did you know that twelve Montgomery County climate groups have written the Montgomery County Council asking for a climate impact statement and a racial equity and social justice statement on the implications of the proposed zoning amendment ZTA 19-07 that would deregulate cell tower placements in our county, allowing them 30 feet from our homes?
Yet Councilmember Riemer, Rice and Albornaz seem to be pushing full steam ahead, refusing ensure a climate impact statement and a racial equity and social justice statement is done.
The Montgomery County MD Sierra Club sent a letter on this ZTA that, “the County’s declared commitment to climate safety means that proposed legislation (and ZTAs) must also be evaluated for their climate impact.” urging for a deferral “until the impact on energy use is assessed, and enactment of the ordinance if, but only if, the Council has a reasonable basis to conclude that the 5G technology facilitated by the ordinance will not exacerbate the problem of GHG emissions.”
Montgomery County MD 350 sent a letter stating “since we are in a climate emergency, as declared by the County’s 2017 Resolution, a carbon audit would seem to be a minimal condition on such a major expansion. Therefore, due to the lack of consideration of the carbon consequences of ZTA 19-07, we stand in opposition to its passage.”
Why is the Montgomery County Council ignoring the climate implications of this Telecom financed proposed zoning ?
Did you know that over 1,500 letters have been sent by residents from around the county asking the Council to slow down for these reasons and in addition they are asking the Council to wait until a game changing lawsuit against the FCC EHT et al. v the FCC involving a Montgomery County resident and over a dozen others is ruled on. Why? Because if EHT and the 13 petitioners win it will mean that Montgomery County’s case against the FCC will no longer be moot and can go forward, possibly leading to a major win against the FCC.
Why is the Montgomery County Council refusing to meet with residents?
Turn down resident’s request for second hearing. We had a hearing in November of 2019. The ZTA has been extensively changed in March of this year.
I and Molly Hauck on behalf of mocoSafeG.org have made numerous requests to speak to council members this year. They have refused to speak with us. Other people we know have reported the same thing.
Montgomery County Council members in favor of ZTA 19-07 have failed to acknowledge the pandemic.
We residents have been reduced in our social interaction. We are trapped in our homes, until a few weeks ago. Our ability to canvas our neighbors has been official restrict by following Montgomery County regulations not to go out into crowds. How is it fair to restrict our constitutional rights then pass a bill that there are so many questions about?
How is it fair when the county says, we are not allowed to use all the citizen’s actions we are entitled too?
Council members have complained about County Executive Marc Elrich not giving them the information they need. When Marc does, they complain it was too late. Do they really expect Marc Elrich to diverting his attention from dealing with a deadly pandemic?
Why is the Montgomery County Council ignoring thousands of letters and this important precedent setting legal case?
We want a working group comprised of a diverse group of stakeholders, including industry, residents, municipalities and homeowner/tenant associations, non-profit organizations and executive and council staff for a limited time, perhaps 75 - 90 days, to allow for the opportunity for a more complete discussion of the issues.
We have held two webinars and two press conferences and testified at the only public hearing in 2019 that was ever held for this ZTA as well as the public hearings for the earlier renditions!
Why is the Montgomery County Council ignoring community voices?
Even cities are asking for a halt to this vote, fully aware it will impact their ability to decide how they want their communities to look and feel. The Town of Somerset opposed ZTA 19-07 as a sweeping change that would eviscerate the opportunity for planning staff review.
The Mayor of Garrett Park requested that the Council work with municipalities before proceeding.
The Takoma Park City Council wrote a letter of opposition to ZTA:19-07 which states, “This ZTA, as currently drafted, would cut municipalities and residents out of the planning and siting process for many new ‘small’ cell towers and strip us of our voices.” The Takoma Park Council’s letter also calls for reform to the cell-tower application process and better enforcement of current zoning law.
The Village of Martin's Additions wrote last week asking for the vote to be postponed and the West Montgomery County Citizen Association well known to care for our environment also sent a letter saying, “we have previously shared our views with the Council on small cell towers and continue to oppose any ZTA that allows the placement of utility poles or street lights 30 feet from their homes for the purpose of erecting telecommunications equipment without the consultation of residents. The Council should instead work with community leaders, local officials and residents to draft legislation that reasonably balances the aesthetic and quality of life concerns of residents with the commercial desires of applicants.”
This cell tower zoning travesty goes back years and the community has largely been opposed. In 2016 a packed community forum was held and the message was loud and clear that residents want responsible thoughtful cell tower placement!
The Montgomery County Civic Association newsletter in featured the issue in an article entitled “The Bad, The Very Bad, and The Very, Very Ugly” and yet here we are years later facing a Tuesday vote to allow cell towers 30 feet from homes!
Contrary to Councilman Riemer’s safety assurances, over 400 scientists and doctors from 35 countries have sent an appeal to the European Union to halt 5G and there are literally ever mounting research studies showing harm. Internationally numerous environmental groups have written letters and appeals on the issue of the unfettered energy consumption and the harm to trees, bees and wildlife. Greenpeace France released a position on 5G as creating “digital pollution” that will increase carbon emissions, increase e-waste, strip the earth of natural resources and contribute to human tragedies on a global scale.
A major environmental group in Spain Ecologists in Action issued a position on 5G calling for precaution and “ in view of the deployment of 5G and the transformations that will accompany it, it is inevitable to ask ourselves: what kind of world do we want to live in: a hyper-digitalized, robotized, monitored, controlled and manipulated society, or a society where human relations, care, the common good and democratic debates on key issues for our future take precedence? In other words, what will we put at the center: life or the machine?”
The groups we belong to has sent thousands of pages of information on this issue that has been ignored by Councilmembers. Trust us we have, just ask the Councilmembers staffers. The factsheets we have available include Cities that have Curtailed or Banned Cell Towers, Children, Pregnant Women and Adolescents Health Effects, Climate Change Impacts, Cyber Security Vulnerabilities and National Security, Environmental Harm, Health Effects, Legal Cases Against the FCC and Telecommunications Industry, Property Values Impacts, Recovering Money Owed to Marylanders from Verizon and a 5G Myth/Fact called We Don’t Need 5G.
There is proof that this will harm, children, adults, wildlife, birds, birds and bees and trees. Now a top pediatrician in our country, Dr. Jerome Paulson, has published an Op-ed in Maryland Matters entitled “Children Deserve Safety Assurances When It Comes to Cellphone Radiation” which states, “It is therefore inappropriate and unsafe for Montgomery County to allow the installation of a 5G and new wireless networks so close to homes throughout the county. Dr. Paulson is past chair of Environmental Health Council of the American Academy of Pediatrics, Professor Emeritus of Pediatrics and of Environmental & Occupational Health George Washington University School of Medicine!
Dr. Paul Ben Ishai, a physicist, wrote the Montgomery County Council on the scientific and technical reasons that cell towers should not be placed near homes citing numerous published research studies. Clair Curran of the University of Washington wrote “What Will 5G Mean for the Environment?” on the impact to the environment.
The second the Council votes to move ahead with ZTA 19-07, We understand that hundreds of applications will be filed by the companies and several of these towers will be placed just feet away from the homes of several of our members. There are already cell towers built just feet away from the bedroom windows of families in our county which is unconscionable.
The Council’s job is to care about constituents not cater to Telecom. The welfare of the community and protection of the environment should be the most important issue considered by the Council. Please vote no on ZTA 19-07.
