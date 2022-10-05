ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND: Del. Lesley Lopez, president of the Women’s Legislative Caucus of Maryland, released the following statement in regards to the federal lawsuit filed regarding an incident that allegedly occurred on July 4th in Washington County.
“Members of the Women's Legislative Caucus of Maryland are horrified to learn of allegations of the conditions in which a pregnant detainee was forced to give birth in solitary confinement in Washington County, as reported by the Associated Press on Sept. 27, 2022.
“No detained individual under the care of our State or Counties should be forced to give birth in solitary confinement, with their pain dismissed or ignored. The treatment described in the article is less than what livestock are afforded, and it should not have to be pointed out that even pregnant detainees are worthy of humane medical care and dignity.
“As we review possible legislative solutions in the upcoming session, the Women's Caucus is demanding full transparency from all entities associated with this incident. We urge the appropriate parties to conduct a full investigation into what transpired and to do so in a manner that reflects the urgency of the situation.”
