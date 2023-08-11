Rae Weinstein led the B’nai Israel Congregation's Summer Speaker Series Saturday with a presentation entitled “Antisemitism in School: A Student’s Perspective with Rae Weinstein” during its Shabbat services at approximately 10:45 a.m. Saturday.
The Summer Speaker Series highlights the congregation's community members through presentations that address the connection between their experiences and Jewish identity every Saturday from July 1 to Aug. 12.
The incoming freshman at the University of Florida touched on her experience with antisemitism, its reach in the community and how it turned her to writing as an outlet.
Through her newfound outlet, Weinstein has used her voice to advocate for Jewish students. Her work as the former Wootton Common Sense editor-in-chief includes opinion pieces on antisemitism that shared her thoughts on the rise of antisemitism in pop culture and its impact on Jewish people like herself and its rise in schools like her personal account of finding swastikas on a classroom art table, reporting it and a teacher dismissing her concern.
Her work reporting on antisemitism led to her being featured in the Washington Jewish Week’s People You Should Know section.
Watch Rae Weinstein’s Summer Speaker Series talk above.
