As a 16 year old, it was devastating.
This past year, I saw student-led efforts to address sexual harassment incidents and policy fail. I saw the changes that we fought for - individual privacy protections, accessible report processes, stricter disciplinary procedures for assaulters- overlooked and unenforced.
Sexual assault runs rampant in our patriarchal society- at home, in the workplace and particularly in public schools. In my county, MCPS, the 2018-2019 school year bred “320 cases [of sexual assault] reported” (WUSA). Far too many times, the unassertive and basic county legislation on assault has failed to protect me and my peers.
Motivated by these distressing statistics, I opted to create change in the most direct way I could imagine. For months during the peak-pandemic winter of 2021, a group of 8 teenagers, including myself, would meet on Sunday evenings over Zoom to share concerns and experiences regarding MCPS’s sexual assault policy and to work towards rewriting it. With advice from anyone - from college-student mentors to county legislators, mid-campaign and interested in garnering youth support- the resulting Policy ACF came to fruition. Soon, it was voted on and instated by the county Board of Education - a seven page document that sought for “students and employees” to “learn and work in an environment free of sexual harassment” (Policy ACF).
Our policy has since proven to have failed. As schools opened doors to students, I was met with an onslaught of tragic stories. I was shaken to hear horror-stories of high-school principals that threatened students who spoke up, suppressed coverage of recurrent assault and revealed the information of several victims. My friends shared that after dozens of students at their school reported an individual for harassment, administrators simply allowed them to continue to walk the same halls as their victims. Many victims were forced to resort to social media platforms in order to voice their experiences and receive justice. I am devastated that many of my peers are forced to sacrifice their education, in the fear that they’ll see their assaulter.
Our bill was supposed to solve this.
In the months following, I slowly came to accept Policy ACF’s failed implementation. It took time - weeks of reaching out to victims to hear their stories, weekends spent in bed, pillows soaked in tears - to process and grieve the policy’s failure. However, I am determined to continue speaking out about sexual assault.
Policy ACF was passed but its prominent policy standards have not been upheld, impeding its ability to prevent sexual harassment. The impact of student-led change is limited. When the real power- to diffuse a situation and respond adequately- lies with adult-admin, our county is responsible for prioritizing students’ wellbeing by instating capable people in power.
Sources
Policy ACF:
https://ww2.montgomeryschoolsmd.org/departments/policy/pdf/policy%20acf,%20sexua l%20misconduct%20and%20sexual%20harassment%20of%20students%20updated.pdf
WUSA Sexual Assault Stats:
https://www.wusa9.com/article/news/education/montgomery-county-sex-crime-harassm ent-assault-webinar-discussion-school/65-9b651834-6b4c-4b0d-a2bd-4d97e78b5891
