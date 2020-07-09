DR Eig received his medical degree from Harvard mba from American University and MA in biochemistry from Brandeis University.He practiced pediatric and adolescent medicine in Silver Spring and at the time of his appointment he was chief medical officer of Holy Cross Health where he was instrumental in the creation at both the Silver Spring and Germantown Hospitals of the Quality Improvement Council and Patient Safety Committee.DR Eig as a champion of medical education has built partnerships for Holy Cross with George Washington University.Childrens National Medical Center.Howard University and Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.During the current pandemic we citizens of Montgomery County are fortunate to have people like Dr Eig who are trying to ensure that if we need health care it is delivered in the safest way possible.
Dr. Blair m. Eig has been named President and ceo of the Maryland Patient Safety Center
Latest News
