DR Eig received his medical degree from Harvard mba from American University and MA in  biochemistry from Brandeis  University.He practiced pediatric and  adolescent medicine in Silver Spring and at the time of his appointment he was chief medical officer of Holy Cross Health where he was instrumental in the creation at both the Silver Spring and  Germantown Hospitals  of the Quality Improvement Council and  Patient Safety Committee.DR Eig as a champion of medical education has built partnerships for Holy Cross with George Washington University.Childrens National Medical Center.Howard University  and Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.During the current pandemic  we citizens  of Montgomery  County are  fortunate to have people like  Dr Eig who are trying to ensure  that if we need health care it is delivered in the safest way  possible.

