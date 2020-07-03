In a statement provided to the Sentinel by Federal Express the  company said"We have communicated to the team in Washington our  request that  they change  the team name.We appreciate the  team's willingness to review the matter". The Sentinel feels it would be great if Dan Snyder  followed the example of the late  Abe  Pollin  when he changed his team's name to the wizards and  showed leadership among NBA owners to treat  their teams  as  community assets  as Harry  Glckman did with the Portland Trailblazers  at Mr.Pollin's behest 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.