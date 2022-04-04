Can you blame me for feeling like hell

With all of the hell that I see?

Can you blame me for feeling unwell

As my people fight to be free?

Can you blame me for feeling such rage

As this war rages on without end?

Can you blame me for feeling so low

When I can’t do a thing to defend

The people whose blood

Flows through my veins

As they’re blown from this earth

And their valiant remains

Are scattered across

The magnificent domain

Where my forefathers

Once used to reign?

