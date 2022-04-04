Can you blame me for feeling like hell
With all of the hell that I see?
Can you blame me for feeling unwell
As my people fight to be free?
Can you blame me for feeling such rage
As this war rages on without end?
Can you blame me for feeling so low
When I can’t do a thing to defend
The people whose blood
Flows through my veins
As they’re blown from this earth
And their valiant remains
Are scattered across
The magnificent domain
Where my forefathers
Once used to reign?
