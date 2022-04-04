I must admit

That I’m reeling a bit,

And the devil

Has me under his thumb,

That places inside me

Once full of life

Are now listless,

And lifeless,

And numb;

I must admit

That the daytime

Looks dark,

And the sun

Looks more like

The moon;

I must admit

That a part of me wishes

That the end of it all

Would come soon;

I must admit

That this void inside me

Has swelled to consume

Who I am,

And I must admit

That I want to fight back,

But I’m no longer certain

I can.

