I must admit
That I’m reeling a bit,
And the devil
Has me under his thumb,
That places inside me
Once full of life
Are now listless,
And lifeless,
And numb;
I must admit
That the daytime
Looks dark,
And the sun
Looks more like
The moon;
I must admit
That a part of me wishes
That the end of it all
Would come soon;
I must admit
That this void inside me
Has swelled to consume
Who I am,
And I must admit
That I want to fight back,
But I’m no longer certain
I can.
