teens helping seniors  was started by  two montgomery county high school rising juniors and  now has  volunteeers across  the us and  canada.They started  to help out their  grandparents  and  now have  volunteers who shop and deliver contact free. If  yoare in need of such help  you can get more information at teenshelpingseniors.org

