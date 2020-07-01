teens helping seniors was started by two montgomery county high school rising juniors and now has volunteeers across the us and canada.They started to help out their grandparents and now have volunteers who shop and deliver contact free. If yoare in need of such help you can get more information at teenshelpingseniors.org
teens helpimg seniors delivers food to seniors across the us and canada
