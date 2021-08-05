Vaccination Rates in Nursing Homes for Montgomery County and Prince George's County Provided by Maryland Department of Health Aug 5, 2021 Aug 5, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Click on pictures to enlarge. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. City of Gaithersburg City of Gaithersburg Social Media Guide Gaithersburg Department of Parks, Recreation and Culture Launches YouTube Channel Featured Student Stories Dyslexia: Traveling Alternative Paths of Intelligence Storytelling: A History, an Art, and a Human Legacy Yuri Kochiyama and Her Impact on The Asian American Population MCPS releases “Return to R.A.I.S.E.” in-person athletics plan Fighting Proudly: Montgomery County Students Advocate for Racial & Gender Equity Actions You Can Take to Stand With Asian Americans MoCo Boundary Analysis Analysis: The Impact of Fantasy on Sports Digitalization of society during COVID-19 Illiteracy in America: How YOU can help Latest Posts Councilmember Jawando hosts a special in-person event for his 100th Storytime at Rockville Memorial Library on Saturday, July 10 at 10 a.m. Gaithersburg Establishes New Outdoor Seating Permit 32BJ Mourns AFL-CIO President Richard L. Trumka Adventure Premieres New Digital Series Former Labor Secretary Tom Perez on the Passing of AFL-CIO President Rich Trumka Vaccination Rates in Nursing Homes for Montgomery County and Prince George's County The real Republicans Power issues in Potomac BCC Tattler The Montgomery County Sentinel Newly Elected MCPS Student Member of the Board by Nikki Mirala May 17, 2021 Communities Verdict Reached in the Derek Chauvin Trial Nikki MiralaUpdated May 1, 2021 Communities How the Rise in Anti-Asian Hate is Impacting Local Female Asian Students by Nikki MiralaUpdated Apr 6, 2021 Communities Mental Health Resources By Nikki MiralaUpdated Mar 4, 2021 Opinion What ‘Defunding the Police’ Actually Means: An Interviewwith Dr. Shani Buggs By Nikki MiralaUpdated Mar 4, 2021 The Montgomery County Sentinel Trust Falls Closing Session - Feb 25th 2021 Edited by Lucas Kuria. Mar 2, 2021 Tweets by The Montgomery County Sentinel Upcoming Events Aug 7 Citizens for Aircraft Safety Meeting Sat, Aug 7, 2021 Aug 8 Adventure Theatre MTC’s Sunday StoryTime Sun, Aug 8, 2021 Aug 7 Citizens for Airpark Safety Sat, Aug 7, 2021 Aug 8 Adventure Premieres New Digital Series Sun, Aug 8, 2021 Classified Ads Maple Spring Medical Center Annual Board meeting Personal Assistant Needed! Run and support education for Palestinian students! Farm Help/ Part Time Bulletin Stocks Market Data by TradingView
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.