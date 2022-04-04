The death, the struggle,

The turmoil, the pain-

They won’t be in vain,

They won’t be in vain!

No matter how bloody

This barbaric campaign-

We will always remain,

We will always remain!

And even if evil

Comes briefly to reign-

We’ll be free once again,

We’ll be free once again!

No darkness on earth

Will extinguish our flame-

It will shine unrestrained,

It will shine unrestrained!

The land of our birth

With our blood may be stained-

But we will not be chained,

We will not be chained!

And for those of my blood

There is but one refrain-

LONG LIVE UKRAINE,

LONG LIVE UKRAINE!

