The death, the struggle,
The turmoil, the pain-
They won’t be in vain,
They won’t be in vain!
No matter how bloody
This barbaric campaign-
We will always remain,
We will always remain!
And even if evil
Comes briefly to reign-
We’ll be free once again,
We’ll be free once again!
No darkness on earth
Will extinguish our flame-
It will shine unrestrained,
It will shine unrestrained!
The land of our birth
With our blood may be stained-
But we will not be chained,
We will not be chained!
And for those of my blood
There is but one refrain-
LONG LIVE UKRAINE,
LONG LIVE UKRAINE!
