Dr. Corbett was a Meyerhoff Scholar at University of Maryland Baltimore County and did graduate work at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill where she recently delivered a commencement speech with Dr. Anthony Fauci. Most recently she worked at The Vaccine Research Center at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases helping covid vaccines to be released for immunization
Dr. KIzzmekia Corbett Now A Professor At Harvard Chan School.Of Public Health
Updated
Updated
