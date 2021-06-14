Dr. Corbett was a Meyerhoff Scholar  at University of  Maryland Baltimore County  and did  graduate work at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill where she recently delivered  a  commencement  speech with  Dr. Anthony  Fauci. Most  recently she worked at  The Vaccine Research  Center at the  National Institute of  Allergy and Infectious  Diseases helping covid vaccines to be  released  for immunization 

